FIFA World Cup Tie In – Surrey Submits Legacy Proposal to Canada Soccer for National Training Centre

Surrey – The City of Surrey has submitted an official response to Canada Soccer’s request to explore potential locations for a national training centre, which will be one of the cornerstone legacy projects associated with the 2026 FIFA World Cup™.

Canada Soccer is seeking preliminary expressions of interest from partners across the country to help shape the long‑term vision for a permanent home for high‑performance soccer in Canada. The training centre would support national teams, athlete development, coach and referee education, sports science, and community programming.

“Surrey is a natural fit for this kind of world-class facility,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “We have one of the youngest and fastest-growing populations in the country, strong soccer programs, transportation links and a commitment to sport development. We look forward to sharing these strengths with Canada Soccer to show what our city can offer.”

Surrey’s submission highlights several advantages, including access to large potential sites, a central regional location, major transportation corridors, and one of the most active and diverse soccer communities in Canada. The City’s response also emphasizes alignment with Surrey’s 2024 Economic Strategy and 2025 Sport Tourism Strategy, both of which prioritize innovation, talent development, and positioning Surrey as a leading sport tourism destination.

Canada Soccer will use submissions to further evaluate potential locations and partners as planning continues. This submission is an early step to identifying potential locations and showcasing Surrey’s advantages and is not a call for formal proposals.

Find more details in the Corporate Report: Canada Soccer for National Training Centre – proposal submission.