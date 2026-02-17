City of Chilliwack and UFV Chafer Beetle Study

Chilliwack – They are pesky and a problem.

The City of Chilliwack has partnered with UFV’s Centre for Experiential and Career Education (CECE) and Agriculture Department on a project surveying the impact of Chafer Beetles throughout Chilliwack.

They will be performing their research around Chilliwack next week and will report their findings later this spring.

What is a European Chafer Beetle?

The European Chafer Beetle is an invasive insect that has been causing damage to lawns in the Lower Mainland since 2001.

Why is it a problem?

Chafer beetle infestations can be very damaging to lawns, crops and plants. Beetle larvae, or grubs, eat the roots of grass, damaging the grass and creating brown, dying patches on your lawn. The grubs also attract animals like birds, skunks and raccoons who dig up the grass to eat them. Grubs prefer grass, however, if food is scarce they will also eat the roots of crops, including corn, potatoes, berries and the root systems of ornamental and nursery plants.

What can I do if my yard becomes infested?

Wait for the right time to treat : The best time to treat is from Spring to Fall when the grubs are active and the soil is warm and moist. Winter is not recommended because the treatments become inactive in cold weather.

: The best time to treat is from Spring to Fall when the grubs are active and the soil is warm and moist. Winter is not recommended because the treatments become inactive in cold weather. What to use: Biological control methods such as microbial larvicides or predatory nematodes (tiny worms) can be purchased at local garden centres and department stores. Before applying these, remove excess thatch and irrigate your lawn. The preferred control method is Bacillus thuringiensis galleriae, or Btg for short, and is a bacteria that kills larvae or beetles when ingested. This option is sold under trade names such as Grub B Gon, GrubGone G, and grubGONE! and can be found in most local garden centres and department stores. Btg is non-chemical and can be applied more than once to ensure successful treatment. It is more cost effective and has a higher success rate than other treatments.

What do I do with the infested soil?

Don’t remove the soil: Soil from infested areas should not be removed due to the high risk of spread. Instead, rototill and add a layer of soil and grub-resistant grass seed mix in the Spring to improve growing conditions. Over time, natural bacteria and fungus in the soil reduce the number of grubs.

For more information, visit chilliwack.com/chaferbeetle.