Chilliwack Weekly Snapshot – February 9 – 15 – Weapons, Break and Enters

Chilliwack (Chilliwack RCMP) – Over the last week, Chilliwack RCMP responded to a wide variety of calls for service – here is a weekly snapshot of what kept Chilliwack RCMP busy (this does not include the Mellard Avenue homicide):

Total calls for service: 786

Break and Enter to Business: 3

Bike Thefts: 6

Weapon Seizures: 6

Missing Person Reports: 13

Arrest Warrants Executed: 14

Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of an assault at a convenience store on Yale Road. A man assaulted a security guard after being observed attempting to steal items. Officers arrived and arrested the male who was exhibiting signs of intoxication.

Police responded to a report of a man entering a shed on a residential property near Young Road. The man reportedly fled on foot. Police confirmed nothing was taken from the property, however the man was located nearby by responding officers. Once the man’s identity was confirmed, police determined he was breaching his court ordered conditions and arrested him.

Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a man who threw a rock through the window of a convenience store in Cultus Lake. Police attended and located the man nearby. The man was arrested and held in police custody before being released on preventative conditions.

A business owner on Yale Road reported a disturbance where two men were attempting to steal several items from the store. One of the men reportedly brandished a weapon and the owner fled the store, locking the men inside. Before police arrived the men caused damage to the store as they attempted to flee. Once officers arrived on scene, they were able to safely arrest both men.

Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a firearm being brandished at a residence downtown. After making the area safe, a firearm was located and seized pending further investigation to determine what occurred.

Chilliwack RCMP were called to a report of a vehicle striking a power pole on Industrial Way. Responding officers, with the assistance of the Integrated Police Dog Service, located the driver nearby. The damaged vehicle was towed, and the man was charged under various Provincial Motor Vehicle Act offences.

Officers responded to a report of an after-hours alarm at a business on Luckakuck Way. A man hid in the building until staff left for the day. The man took several items before exiting the building which resulted in the alarm. The investigation is ongoing.

A security company reported a break and enter at a restaurant on Yale Road that was not open for business at the time. Individuals had forced entry into the business, took money, and fled on a bicycle. There was a time delay in this incident being reported and police could not locate the man. The Integrated Forensic Identification Service is assisting with this investigation.

Officers were called to an assault at a home on Yale Road. The homeowner reported that an unknown man was in the yard of the property and was asked to leave. The man became confrontational towards the homeowner which led to a physical altercation prior to the man departing on foot. Fortunately, the homeowner did not require medical treatment. Police responded and after extensive efforts to locate the man, he could not be found.