BC Prosecution Service Approves a February 2025 MVA Charge Against an Abbotsford Police Department Member

Victoria/Abbotsford – The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced that a charge under the Motor Vehicle Act has been approved against a member of the Abbotsford Police Department, Cst. Scott McClure, following an incident that occurred in Abbotsford on February 20, 2025.

That FVN story is here.

The incident was investigated by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) and referred to the CPS for charge assessment. An Information charging Scott McClure with one count of driving without reasonable consideration, contrary to section 144(1)(b) of the Motor Vehicle Act. The Information was sworn on February 17, 2026, under Abbotsford provincial court file number 100952-1.

The first appearance on this matter is scheduled for March 12, 2026.

The charges were approved by an experienced Crown Counsel who has no connection with the accused. The charge assessment guidelines applied by Crown Counsel in reviewing all Reports to Crown Counsel are established in the BC Prosecution Service Crown Counsel Policy Manual and are available online at: www.gov.bc.ca/charge-assessment-guidelines

The BC Prosecution Service announced that a charge under the Motor Vehicle Act has been approved against an Abbotsford Police Department member following an incident that occurred in Abbotsford on February 20, 2025. https://t.co/B4N0tg9ESv #BCPS #APD pic.twitter.com/vYEShJu50F — BC Prosecution Service (@BCProsecution) February 17, 2026