Portable Temporary Classrooms Arriving for Tumbler Ridge Students

Tumbler Ridge – Students wont have to go back inside the school where the shooting took place.

Students and their families can expect to see the first temporary school facilities begin arriving in Tumbler Ridge on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026.

The new facilities will be set up on the grounds of Tumbler Ridge Elementary school. The first “single-wide” trailers to arrive will be the first phase in the resumption of classes in a safe environment for Tumbler Ridge Secondary students.

“We know routine and community are important to many in the aftermath of a tragedy and we know change can cause uncertainty,” said Chad Anderson, chair, Peace River South School Board. “We are continuing to use a compassionate, trauma-informed approach that includes providing updates to the school community, families and the public about a planned return to school in the coming days. As we prepare to restart classes, the safety and wellness of students, staff and the whole school community continue to guide everything we do.”

The first buildings to arrive at the new site will be the bathroom trailers, followed by the classroom units on Tuesday, Feb. 17, and Wednesday, Feb. 18. There will be 14 units in total. It is expected to take several days to set the units up for water and heating and to furnish them for returning students and staff, depending on weather conditions and other factors.

A date for classes to resume in Tumbler Ridge has not yet been confirmed. School officials recognize and respect the fact that some members of our school communities are looking forward to getting together again soon, while others may need more time.

Work to prepare a more permanent learning space with more spacious “double-wide” school trailers has begun at the elementary school site, as well. These structures are set to arrive in the coming weeks and will serve Tumbler Ridge Secondary until community input, expert advice and future plans can be confirmed.

“We are working around the clock to ensure the school district has what they need to support students and their families,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “I am grateful for the effort and co-ordination from all the partners who’ve come together to make these temporary spaces happen, including Peace River South School District 59, staff from the ministries of Education and Child Care and Infrastructure, BC Wildfire Service, Fort Modular, ATCO Structures, CBRE and DBI Transport.”

Counsellors will support staff and students in the safe transition to these new buildings. Once classes resume, counsellors will continue to be available at the new school site. Counselling and trauma supports continue to be available at Tumbler Ridge Community Centre.

“I want to thank, from the bottom of my heart, every person who has been supporting the community of Tumbler Ridge,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Education and Child Care. “Thank you to School District 59 and the Board of Education who have been working closely with the Ministry of Education and Child Care to ensure students, families, teachers and staff will have a safe transition back to school when they are ready. Thank you to the Safer Schools Together team for your expertise, ensuring a trauma-informed response has guided our actions.”

The Peace River South School District and the Province will continue to update students, parents, educators and the community on next steps as the community begins to heal and re-establish a sense of safety.