IHIT ID’s Chilliwack Homicide Victim- 48-year-old Kristopher Benson

Chilliwack – Background: On February 15, 2026, at approximately 8:40 a.m., Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a shooting inside a residence on Mellard Avenue in Chilliwack. Upon arrival, officers located two men inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, one of the men died on scene. The other man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken conduct of this investigation.

Update: IHIT continues to work in close partnership with the Chilliwack RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS), and the BC Coroners Service. While the motivation behind the shooting is still under investigation, preliminary information indicates that this was a targeted and isolated incident.

In an effort to advance the investigation, investigators are identifying the deceased as 48-year-old Kristopher Benson of Chilliwack. The second victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

“Investigators are expected to be in the area for some time as they continue to process the crime scene and canvass for video evidence,” says Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “Anyone with information who has yet to speak with IHIT is urged to contact us right away.”

IHIT is seeking witnesses, CCTV and anyone with dash cameras who was in the area of the 46000 block of Mellard Avenue, Chilliwack on February 15, 2026, between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

Anyone with information is urged to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.