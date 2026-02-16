2026 “Coldest Night of the Year” Walks – Saturday February 28

Kitchener,Ontario/ Fraser Valley – The Coldest Night of the Year is a winterrific family-friendly 2 or 5 km fundraising walk in support of local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness.

Each year in February, tens of thousands of Canadians step outside the warmth and comfort of home to shine a light of welcome and compassion in their communities. Since 2011, the Coldest Night of the Year has raised over $75,000,000 across Canada in 190 Canadian communities – 100% of net proceeds stay local to support our CNOY charity partners. Learn more about their history.

This year, there will be walks in Abbotsford, Langley, Chilliwack and Mission.

When you go the extra mile and fundraise ($150 for adults, $75 for youth under 17 or under) we’ll celebrate your efforts with an oh-so-comfy 2026 CNOY Toque.