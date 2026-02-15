UPDATE – One Dead, One Injured in Chilliwack Shooting

Chilliwack – UPDATE – On February 15, 2026, at 8:40 am, Chilliwack RCMP Frontline officers responded to calls of a shooting in a residence on Mellard Avenue in Chilliwack. Upon arrival officers located two individuals inside the residence suffering from injuries. Chilliwack RCMP Officers and BC Emergency Health Services located two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the individuals was pronounced deceased on scene and the other was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, and the Chilliwack RCMP are asking the public to stay away as the situation unfolds.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is assuming conduct of the investigation and will provide more information at a later time.

ORIGINAL STORY – Just before 9:15AM Sunday February 15, sirens filled the downtown area and scanner chatter was busy.

There are reports of a possible shooting in the area of Mellard between Young and Fletcher.

A police presence has quickly come together.

Scanner chatter claims an air ambulance is en route to Chilliwack Airport.

This story is evolving.