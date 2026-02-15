UFV Sports Weekend – Basketball Playoff Season Ends Too Soon

Fraser Valley/Edmonton/Saskatoon – MBB: Cascades season comes to an end in conference quarterfinal

The No. 3 seed Alberta Golden Bears took an early first quarter lead and never looked back, getting past the No. 6 seeded UFV Cascades team 80-66 in Canada West Quarterfinal action Saturday afternoon at the Saville Centre.



“We knew UFV was a very solid team, and it was going to take a full 40 minutes on both sides of the ball to get the job done,” said Alberta’s fourth-year guard Isaac Simon , who was an embodiment of a full effort finishing with 19 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals as he contributed on all sides of the ball.

Alberta was led by a depth effort that has largely led them to this point, with Kyle Varner leading the scoring with 21 points, going five-for-nine from deep. The x-factor in this one though was on the defensive end, where they outrebounded the Cascades 46-36, and were disruptors on the perimeter almost completely shutting off effective UFV motions and ball movement.



“They played with incredible energy,” said UFV head coach Joe Enovoldson about the Golden Bears. “I thought that we were we ran out of gas a little bit early, and I mean, in those games, the more energetic team is probably going to win.

WBB: Cascades season comes to an end close with loss in Saskatoon

Led by another stout defensive performance and efficient offence, the No. 2-seeded Saskatchewan Huskies cruised to a 96-58 victory against the Fraser Valley Cascades in the Canada West Quarterfinals Saturday night (Feb. 14) on the Ron & Jane Graham Centre Court.

The Cascades, who entered the evening coming off an impressive 78-60 win over the MRU Cougars in the play-in round, quickly found themselves trailing and, despite a strong second half, ultimately could not keep up with the top-ranked team in the nation.

Following a slow start in the opening minutes, Saskatchewan quickly took control after finding the advantage in their transition game, opening with an 8-0 run. From there the Huskies scoring depth took centre stage as the team built a 51-22 halftime lead and never looked back.

MVB: After marathon first set, Cascades season comes to a close with three-set loss to Bisons

The UFV Cascades season came to an end, with a three-set defeat (36-38, 11-25, 23-25) to the Manitoba Bisons on Saturday at the UFV Athletic Centre.

With the result, the Cascades end the season at 0-20, while Manitoba finishes 14-6.

WVB: Cascades finish regular season with weekend split against U SPORTS No. 9 ranked Bisons

The UFV Cascades responded from a three-set loss the previous night to claim a three-set victory of their own (25-17, 25-23, 25-23) over the U Sports No. 9 ranked Manitoba Bisons on Saturday at the UFV Athletic Centre.

The win sees UFV finish the regular season with a 10-10 record, while Manitoba ends off at 14-6.