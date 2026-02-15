Skip to content

AbbyPD Hit and Run Investigation – Witnesses Needed – Braun Avenue and Crescent Way

Home
Crime
AbbyPD Hit and Run Investigation – Witnesses Needed – Braun Avenue and Crescent Way

Abbotsford – At 5:52AM Sunday (Feb 15)morning, AbbyPD Patrol Officers responded to Braun Ave & Crescent Way for a hit‑and‑run collision involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and has not yet been identified. The intersection of Braun Ave and Crescent Way remains closed as the investigation continues. ICARS is assisting.

Officers are currently canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and any available video footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

2026 AbbyPD Police Tape Feb

Share This:

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

On Key

Related Posts