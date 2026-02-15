AbbyPD Hit and Run Investigation – Witnesses Needed – Braun Avenue and Crescent Way

Abbotsford – At 5:52AM Sunday (Feb 15)morning, AbbyPD Patrol Officers responded to Braun Ave & Crescent Way for a hit‑and‑run collision involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.



The suspect vehicle fled the scene and has not yet been identified. The intersection of Braun Ave and Crescent Way remains closed as the investigation continues. ICARS is assisting.



Officers are currently canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and any available video footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

2026 AbbyPD Police Tape Feb