Stó:lō Business Owners Survey on Misinformation Impacting Your Business

Fraser Valley (Stó:lō Community Futures) – Calling Indigenous Business Owners in Stó:lō Territory.

Have you experienced misinformation that has impacted your business, reputation, or relationships with customers? Your story matters, and it can help strengthen our communities.

Stó:lō Community Futures invite Indigenous entrepreneurs to take part in our STOP Misinformation – Community Amplifier Project by completing a short survey and sharing your experience. Your input will help us better understand the real impacts of misinformation and develop practical, fact-based tools to support Indigenous businesses.

The STOP Misinformation – Community Amplifier Grant Project is funded in part by a grant from BC’s Office of the Human Rights Commissioner.

Your voice can help create awareness, build understanding, and support fellow Indigenous entrepreneurs.

Take the survey and share your story today: https://bit.ly/3Z0ZANN

Survey closes on February 28.