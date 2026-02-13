UPDATE – (Old) Pattullo Bridge Now Permanently CLOSED and (New) stal̕əw̓asəm (Riverview) Bridge to FULLY OPEN February 14

New Westminster/Surrey – FEBRUARY 13 UPDATE – The new stal̕əw̓asəm (Riverview) Bridge is set to fully open in Metro Vancouver on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, replacing the aging 1937 Pattullo Bridge. This four-lane bridge links Surrey and New Westminster, featuring modern design, wider lanes, and separated walking/cycling paths. The original Pattullo Bridge is now permanently closed to vehicles.

Key Details Regarding the Transition:

Origin of Name: The original bridge was named after Thomas Dufferin “Duff” Pattullo, the 22nd Premier of British Columbia.

Replacement Opening: The new bridge is scheduled to open to all traffic on Feb. 14, 2026.

Old Bridge Status: The old Pattullo Bridge is permanently closed to traffic, with demolition scheduled over the next two years.

Traffic Closures: Both the old bridge and the new, named stal̕əw̓asəm (pronounced stah-low-wuh-sum), were closed for final, roughly one-week, tie-in work ending on Feb. 13-14, 2026.

Infrastructure Improvements: The new structure provides improved, wider lanes, dedicated pedestrian/cyclist infrastructure, and better connections for Surrey and New Westminster.

FEBRUARY 6 STORY – Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 6, there will be an approximately one-week closure of the Pattullo Bridge and stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge for crews to complete the connections to the roadways on either side of the new bridge.

For more information, please read the full notification.

If you have any questions about this work, please email info@fcgp.ca or call the 24/7 construction information phone line: 1-844-815-6149.

New Westminster hours of work: Monday to Friday between 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday between 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.