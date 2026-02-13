Old Rendezvous Restaurant Building to Become a Daycare

Chilliwack – From the long gone Harper Sheet Metal shop, to the now defunct Rendezvous Restaurant, the building at Young and Victoria appears to be in transition to a daycare centre.

It would make sense considering how many people live in the area and the Central Community Park is just across the street.

The eatery closed in January 2023 as the rent was too much to bear for the restaurant owners.

FVN’s News Director, who lives nearby, was out for an evening stroll and noticed the signs in the window along with a QR code.

kiddokidskuddle.com website for registration is here.

According to the website, this will open in early summer.

FVN has reached out for more information from the soon to be daycare.

