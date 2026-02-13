Hope Invasion – Army Reserve Units to Conduct Earthquake Response Training in Hope from February 20 to 22

Hope (Canadian Brigade Group) – Canadian Armed Forces Army Reservists from Vancouver-based 39 Canadian Brigade Group will participate in Exercise COUGAR READY from Friday February 20 to Sunday February 22, in Hope. The exercise will see soldiers respond to a magnitude 6.2 earthquake centered near the Fraser River Valley.

Residents may see unarmed soldiers in various locations around Hope, B.C. throughout the weekend. They will be undertaking a variety of tasks which may include the reconnaissance of areas and planning for infrastructure affected by simulated damage, setting up temporary supply depots, planning for the emplacement of a field hospital, deploying water purification units and establishing satellite communications to prove communication links with provincial and federal authorities.

FYI:

• Realistic chalenging, and regular training is critical to ensure that Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members can provide help to Canadians when disaster strikes.

• Soldiers of the Army Reserve serve on a part time basis in the Canadian Armed Forces while maintaining civilian careers.

• There are fourteen Army Reserve units in British Columbia, which together form 39 Canadian Brigade Group (39 CBG), which is headquartered in Vancouver.