AbbyPD Investigating Serious Pedestrian-Involved Hit & Run Collision

Abbotsford – On February 11th at approximately 7 p.m., Abbotsford Police Patrol officers responded to a collision at the intersection of Ross Road and Simpson Road.

Emergency crews arrived to find two pedestrians injured after being struck by a red or maroon colored Mazda sedan. The suspect vehicle fled the scene west bound on Simpson Road. Both pedestrians were transported to hospital—one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains in its early stages. Investigators are looking to speak with the driver of a Tesla observed in the area at the time of the collision. It is believed that this driver may have witnessed the incident, or that their vehicle may have captured video footage that is crucial to the investigation.

Investigators are also asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604 859 5225.

Abbotsford Police File: 2026-6422