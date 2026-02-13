2026 Neighbourhood Small Grants Now Available for Abbotsford Community Projects

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford is proud to once again partner with the Vancouver Foundation and Abbotsford Community Foundation to offer grants in support of small-scale community projects through the Neighbourhood Small Grants (NSG) program. This year $17,000 in grants are available to Abbotsford residents to support initiatives that bring neighbours together and foster a greater sense of belonging and community spirit.

Aimed at encouraging residents to take part in building and strengthening the community, grants of up to $500 will be awarded for creative and meaningful projects led by Abbotsford residents, to help bring their community projects to life.

To help spark ideas, here are some examples of the types of projects community members have successfully applied for in the past:

Neighbourhood Connection: Activities that enhance community engagement, such as block parties, multicultural celebrations, workshops, and sports events.

Neighbourhood Beautification: Projects that refresh or beautify public spaces, including gardening, park clean-ups, art installations, and community improvement initiatives.

Neighbourhood Safety: Projects that improve safety of the neighbourhood environment, including activities like landscaping for visibility and surveillance, street lighting, graffiti clean-up and block watch activities.

Past recipients focused their initiatives on bringing neighbours together, giving back and helping their neighbours learn and grow, and included a variety of projects such as cultural celebrations, arts and crafts, gardening events, sports and fitness workshops, seniors gatherings, a concert, a poetry recital, a soap-making class, wellness sessions for young newcomers, and the creation of care packages for vulnerable women and children visiting Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

All Abbotsford residents and students are eligible to apply for the grant, provided their community project is held in Abbotsford, inclusive and free to attend. Grant applications are being accepted from Feb. 16 until April 13. To apply for a grant or to join the NSG Residents Committee, visit www.abbotsford.ca/grants.