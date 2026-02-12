The Journeymen: The Best of Clapton and Santana – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – June 28 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The Journeymen: The Best of Clapton and Santana is an immersive live show that surrounds the audience with some of the most expressive guitar music ever written. From deep blues grooves to fiery Latin-rock rhythms, each performance is crafted with precision, feel, and dynamic range. The musicianship is front and center—fluid lead lines, locked-in rhythms, and rich tones that fill the room—creating a sound that feels both powerful and deeply human. Every note is played with intention, drawing listeners into the emotional core of the music.

The essence of the experience is the shared energy between the band and the crowd. The Journeymen perform with the confidence and chemistry that comes from seasoned players who listen to one another as closely as the audience does. Solos stretch and breathe, rhythms ignite the room, and familiar songs become living moments that invite the audience to sing, move, and connect. It’s a celebration of guitar-driven music at its highest level—experienced together, in real time, and felt long after the final chord fades.

Presented by Big Awesome Entertainment

HUB International Theatre

Price:

$48.00 – All Seats

$38.50 – Early Bird Discount, All Seats (February 2 – February 28, 2026)

Red Membership program discounts available.

June 28 – 7:30 PM