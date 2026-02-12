Partial Closure of the West Coast Express Pedestrian Overpass in Mission

Mission (City of Mission) – Alert: Partial closure of the West Coast Express pedestrian overpass outside of train hours for repairs February 13, 17-20.



Staff will be replacing the glass on the West Coast Express pedestrian overpass starting Feb. 13 at 7:30 a.m. and ending before the first evening train comes in. Work will continue on Tuesday, Feb. 17 and finish on Friday, Feb. 20. This work is taking place outside of train hours to be of minimal inconvenience to West Coast Express commuters.



While work is taking place, pedestrian access to the overpass will be unavailable.

West Coast Express pedestrian overpass 2026 City of Mission