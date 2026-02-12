Skip to content

Partial Closure of the West Coast Express Pedestrian Overpass in Mission

Home
Construction
Transit
Partial Closure of the West Coast Express Pedestrian Overpass in Mission

Mission (City of Mission) – Alert: Partial closure of the West Coast Express pedestrian overpass outside of train hours for repairs February 13, 17-20.

Staff will be replacing the glass on the West Coast Express pedestrian overpass starting Feb. 13 at 7:30 a.m. and ending before the first evening train comes in. Work will continue on Tuesday, Feb. 17 and finish on Friday, Feb. 20. This work is taking place outside of train hours to be of minimal inconvenience to West Coast Express commuters.

While work is taking place, pedestrian access to the overpass will be unavailable.

West Coast Express pedestrian overpass 2026 City of Mission

Share This:

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

On Key

Related Posts