UPDATE on Tumbler Ridge Shooting – Shooter Known to Police – 9 Dead, 27 Injured

Tumbler Ridge (CBC/RCMP) – RCMP UPDATE – On February 10, at approximately 1:20 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (2:20 p.m. Mountain Standard Time), Tumbler Ridge RCMP received a report of an active shooter at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. A Police Initiated Public Alert (PIPA) was issued as officers responded.

Police from Tumbler Ridge RCMP and surrounding detachments immediately attended, with members from the local detachment arriving within two minutes of the initial call. Upon arrival, there was active gunfire, and as officers approached the school, rounds were fired in their direction.

Officers entered the school to locate the threat. Within minutes an individual, confirmed to be the shooter, was located deceased with what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury. The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old, Jesse Van Rootselaar, who is a resident of Tumbler Ridge.

Two firearms, a long gun and a modified handgun, were recovered by responding officers. Determining the origin of these firearms and what role they played in the shootings remains part of the active investigation.

Multiple victims were located throughout the school, along with approximately 25 individuals with possible injuries. Once it was determined to be safe, officers evacuated over 100 students and faculty to a local community centre while police continued to assess whether any ongoing threats remained. Those with potential injuries were transported to the local medical clinic for triage and assessment, and two victims with significant injuries were transported to hospital via air ambulance. Following medical assessment of individuals taken to the local medical clinic, no discernible physical injuries were identified.

Police would like to correct information shared yesterday and clarify that nine people, including the shooter are deceased as a result of this incident. Initially, it was believed that a female victim with significant injuries, who was transported from the scene by police and transitioned to paramedics, had succumbed to her injuries. Police have since confirmed she is one of the two female victims airlifted to hospital. Both victims, a 12-year-old and 19-year-old female, remain in serious condition.

The deceased victims from the school include a 39-year-old female educator, three 12-year-old female students, and two male students, ages 12 and 13. Two additional victims, a 39-year-old female and 11-year-old male, were located deceased in a local residence.

BC RCMP Major Crime has assumed conduct of the investigation and is working to determine the full circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. There has been speculation within the community regarding the relationship between the shooter and some of the victims. All of that remains part of the active investigation, and we are not in a position to publicly confirm any specifics at this time.

Additional resources have been deployed to Tumbler Ridge to support both the investigation and day-to-day policing operations are continuing with the assistance of neighbouring detachments.

BC Emergency Health Services, the Tumbler Ridge Fire Department, the local medical centre, the school district, the community centre, and many others within the community have provided significant support throughout this response.

Anyone in the community who does need support is asked to go to the Tumbler Ridge Community Centre at 340 Front Street.

I believe everyone can appreciate that the families are navigating profound loss and trauma. All efforts are focused on determining the appropriate next steps, including decisions around if, when, and how names or photos may be released. The families are fully engaged in these discussions, and we are working with them to provide an update as soon as possible.

“We understand the community has questions and wants to understand the motive behind this tragic incident. We do believe the suspect acted alone and there are currently no other outstanding suspects. Our investigators remain on scene, actively gathering information to determine the full circumstances of what transpired,” says Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, BC RCMP Commanding Officer

This is a deeply distressing incident, where people have senselessly lost their lives. Our thoughts are with the families, loved ones, first responders, the greater Tumbler Ridge community, and all those impacted by this tragic incident.

As of Noon February 11, CBC is reporting that RCMP have identified the suspect in Tumbler Ridge mass shooting that left 9 dead, 27 injured.

B.C.’s Mental Health Support line is 310-6789. You can also reach Kids Help Phone by calling 1-800-668-6868, or texting “CONNECT” to 686868.

The student victims as “quite young.” He said most were born in 2012 and 2013, which would make them 13 or 14 years old.

VanRootselaar identified as female but was assigned male at birth. RCMP say she began to transition about six years ago.

The officer said police have not found any note yet from VanRootselaar but it’s possible one was written.

CBC has reported that the 18 year old was known to police under the mental health act.