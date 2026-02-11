Local Artist Profile – Erica Randall

Chilliwack – FVN enjoys presenting and promoting artists in the Fraser Valley.

Erica Randall is a 43 year old widow and mother of three children. She moved to Chilliwack 16 months ago after her husband of 15 years passed away from a heart attack on December 5th, 2023.

I have always been into singing and performed to a small audience on stage for the first time when I was 17. Since then I have done cover songs in a few small venues and worked hosting karaoke off and on throughout the years. Currently, however, I have been taking time to myself since the loss of my 14 year old daughter in 2022 and then my mother in September 2023 and lastly my husband in December 2023.

One day I hope that my music is heard by others and that they may find joy and comfort in it too. Currently I do mostly country but have covered a wide range including rap, rock and dance.

Erica can be reached through Facebook here.