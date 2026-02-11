Hope RCMP UPDATE on Two Serious Incidents – February 9 Robbery and February 10 Assault

Hope – Hope RCMP is investigating two incidents that occurred on February 9th and 10th, 2026, resulting in arrests.

On February 9, 2026, at 10:02 p.m., police responded to an alleged robbery at a hotel in Hope. Witnesses reported that two men entered the premises, assaulted an employee, and fled the scene with items from the hotel.

On February 10, 2026, at 9:03 a.m., police were called to an alleged assault at a residence in Hope. One male victim was located at a nearby hospital with injuries while another male victim was located inside the residence and taken to hospital. Police believe there may be a connection to the incident from the previous day.

Later in the afternoon on February 10, Hope RCMP officers, with assistance of RCMP Air Services and the RCMP Integrated Police Dog Services, located and arrested two persons of interest in a nearby community.

The investigation is ongoing and a Report to Crown Counsel will be submitted. There is no further risk to the community.