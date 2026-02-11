Skip to content

Harrison Festival Presents Montreal Multi‑Instrumentalist Joe Grass – February 21(VIDEO)

Home
Arts and Entertainment
Harrison Festival Presents Montreal Multi‑Instrumentalist Joe Grass – February 21(VIDEO)

Harrison – Montreal multi‑instrumentalist Joe Grass brings his warm, atmospheric blend of folk, indie, and experimental roots music to Harrison this month.

Joe Grass is based in Montreal, and has become known nationally as a skilled producer and session guitarist whose formidable skill is matched by his imagination. His music blends the clarity of classic songwriting with a restless, exploratory spirit. His songs often start simply—acoustic guitar, plainspoken lyrics—then expand into rich, unexpected arrangements shaped by improvisation and ambient textures. 

Catch him Saturday, Feb 21 at 7:30pm at the Memorial Hall.

Tickets are available now on our website harrisonfestival.com

2026 Joe Grass Harrison Festival

Share This:

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

On Key

Related Posts