Harrison Festival Presents Montreal Multi‑Instrumentalist Joe Grass – February 21(VIDEO)

Harrison – Montreal multi‑instrumentalist Joe Grass brings his warm, atmospheric blend of folk, indie, and experimental roots music to Harrison this month.

Joe Grass is based in Montreal, and has become known nationally as a skilled producer and session guitarist whose formidable skill is matched by his imagination. His music blends the clarity of classic songwriting with a restless, exploratory spirit. His songs often start simply—acoustic guitar, plainspoken lyrics—then expand into rich, unexpected arrangements shaped by improvisation and ambient textures.

Catch him Saturday, Feb 21 at 7:30pm at the Memorial Hall.

Tickets are available now on our website harrisonfestival.com