2026 BCHL Trade Deadline Update – Chiefs Roster Finalized

Chilliwack — Following the BCHL trade deadline on February 10 at 4:00 p.m. PST, the Chilliwack Chiefs have finalized their roster after making several moves in the weeks leading up to the deadline.

The organization was active prior to the cutoff, addressing key areas and strengthening depth across all positions. With the recent additions and adjustments, the Chiefs believe the group is trending in the right direction and continuing to play strong, consistent hockey.

While management explored opportunities to further bolster certain positions, the decision was made to maintain the current roster.

“With the moves we’ve made recently and the culture we’ve built in our room, we felt it was more important to keep our group together and focus on what we have over the next couple of months,” said Head Coach/GM Brian Maloney. “We’re confident in this team and the direction we’re heading.”

Among the recent additions is forward Drew DellaSalla, a veteran presence with three years of experience in the USHL. DellaSalla brings versatility to the lineup, with the ability to play both wing and centre, and can be relied upon in all situations, including special teams. His experience and adaptability add valuable depth as the team pushes toward the postseason.

The Chiefs also traded Easton Schlender to the Sherwood Park Crusaders in exchange for future considerations. The move was made with Schlender’s development in mind, providing him with an opportunity for increased ice time closer to his family.

Schlender played an important role during his time in Chilliwack, consistently competing hard, being a strong teammate, and making a positive impact in the community.

“We’re grateful for everything Easton brought to our organization,” said Head Coach/GM Brian Maloney. “He gave us everything he had every day and represented our team extremely well both on and off the ice. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

With the trade deadline now passed, the Chiefs will turn their full attention to the remainder of the regular season and preparing for the playoffs.