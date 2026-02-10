Skip to content

UPDATE on Hope Arena Evacuation

UPDATE on Hope Arena Evacuation

Hope (Hope & Area Recreation) – The Hope Area had experienced an incident with its refrigeration plant on Sunday, February 8, 2026. The incident initiated the deployment of the arena’s public safety protocols, including an evacuation of the facility.

The FVRD extends appreciation to everyone who was at the arena on Sunday for their prompt and respectful adherence to following the staff’s instructions, and to the Hope Fire Department for their quick action. There were no injuries, no damage to the facility, and the incident was safely managed. The Hope Arena has resumed regular operations.

