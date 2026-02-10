Drug Bust at Abbotsford Huntington Border Crossing

Abbotsford (CBSA) – On Tuesday February 10, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced the arrest of a foreign national who was attempting to smuggle a significant amount of methamphetamine across the Abbotsford-Huntingdon port of entry in British Columbia.

On November 22, 2025, CBSA border services officers examined a commercial vehicle returning to Canada from the United States. With the support of the CBSA Detector Dog Team, officers detected 12 boxes containing 314 kg of methamphetamine concealed within the truck and trailer.

This interception represents the largest narcotics seizure to date at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon port of entry.

The CBSA arrested the driver who was then transferred to the custody of the RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region, Integrated Border Enforcement Team (FPPR IBET).

Satnam Singh was arrested and charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act with:

possession of Methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

possession of Methamphetamine for the purpose of Importation into Canada, and,

