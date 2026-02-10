DEVELOPING – Tumbler Ridge Shooting – Premier David Eby, British Columbia School Trustees Association Comments (VIDEO)

Vancouver – CBC/British Columbia School Trustees Association – UPDATE – The British Columbia School Trustees Association (BCSTA) is devastated by the tragic events at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School today that resulted in the loss of lives and left others injured.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, and our heartfelt sympathies to those injured and all students, families, staff, and members of the Tumbler Ridge community affected by this tragic incident.

We commend the courage and swift action of first responders, school staff, and all those who acted to protect students and staff during this crisis.

The BCSTA and its member boards across British Columbia stand in solidarity with the Peace River South Board of Education as the district and community navigate the difficult days ahead.

ORIGINAL STORY (CBC) The Latest

Officers believe they have identified the shooter, but said they will “struggle” to ever determine a motive for what has become one of the deadliest school shootings in Canadian history.

Nine people have been killed in a mass shooting in the rural community of Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

Six people were found dead inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, one died on the way to the hospital and two more were found dead in a residence.

Police said the suspect was also found dead inside the school from “a self-inflicted injury.”

RCMP UPDATE – Update: Police Emergency Alert incident in Tumbler Ridge cancelled

On February 10, at approximately 1:20 p.m., Tumbler Ridge RCMP received a report of an active shooter at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. A Police Initiated Public Alert (PIPA) was issued as officers responded to the scene. The alert was officially cancelled at 5:45 p.m. as police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects or ongoing threat to the public.

As part of the initial response to the active shooting, police entered the school to locate the threat. During the search, officers located multiple victims. An individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self‑inflicted injury.

Six additional individuals, not including the suspect, have been located deceased inside the school. Two victims have been airlifted to hospital with serious or life‑threatening injuries. A third victim died while being transported to hospital. Approximately 25 others are being assessed and triaged at the local medical centre for non‑life‑threatening injuries.

All remaining students and staff were safely evacuated. Police are working closely with the school district to support a coordinated reunification process for families.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police have identified a secondary location believed to be connected to the incident, where two additional victims were located deceased in a residence. Officers are conducting further searches of additional homes and properties to determine whether anyone else may be injured or otherwise linked to today’s events.

Additional RCMP resources continue to be deployed into the community to support the response and investigation. These include but are not limited to Frontline officers, the Emergency Response Team, BC RCMP Major Crime, and Victim Services.

BC RCMP Major Crime has assumed conduct of the investigation and is working to determine the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“This was a rapidly evolving and dynamic situation, and the swift cooperation from the school, first responders, and the community played a critical role in our response,” says Superintendent Ken Floyd, North District Commander. “Our thoughts are with the families, loved ones, and all those impacted by this tragic incident. This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional day for our community, and we are grateful for the cooperation shown as officers continue their work to advance the investigation.”

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.

Chilliwack Teachers Association (Reid Clark, CTA President) – Our hearts are heavy as we hold the Tumbler Ridge community in our thoughts following the devastating tragedy at the school. Even when events like this happen outside our own community, they can feel deeply personal, especially for educators who carry the emotional safety and wellbeing of children every single day.

Teachers are often asked to be steady in moments when the world feels anything but. Your compassion, presence, and commitment to creating safe and caring spaces for students, especially during times of collective and unimaginable grief, matters more than words can fully express. That invisible emotional labour is real, and it carries weight.

On behalf of Chilliwack teachers, we are sending care, compassion, and strength to the educators, students, families, and first responders in Tumbler Ridge, and to all school communities who are feeling the ripple effects of this tragedy.

Chilliwack Councilor Jason Lum: I am heartbroken to hear of the shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School today. My thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones, and all the students, staff, and first responders. I hope everyone affected know they are not alone, and that people across British Columbia are holding them in our hearts during this unimaginable time of tragedy.

Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leanna Kemp – Such an absolute tragedy. Praying for everyone in Tumbler Ridge as something like this cuts a community right to the core! Thoughts and prayers to all.

Carol Marleau – City of Chilliwack – My first year in local government was with the District of Tumbler Ridge after serving as the coordinator of the NBCWG. It was where I raised my kids for six years and where my son later served as the community’s EDO and then CAO. Tumbler Ridge is a beautiful community with Whistler like beauty in design and is one of the most resilient communities for having survived many mine closures. It was also one of five locations from all over the world where the “Game of Thrones” throne was placed. What happened today was so deeply saddening and no words can speak to the heartbreak those impacted by these senseless killings must be feeling. TR we are all with you in sorrow and wish for ease of your pain.

2026 Tumbler Ridge Secondary School Google Maps

TUMBLER RIDGE, BRITISH COLUMBIA: “Eby says B.C. Emergency Health Services would be providing an update later this evening about the more than two dozen people who were injured.” www.cbc.ca/news/canada/… – CBC British Columbia #BCNews #BCPoli #MassShooting #TumblerRidge — BC Wildfire Weekly – Wildfires + More (@bcwildfirewkly.bsky.social) 2026-02-11T04:33:11.994Z

The devastating news emerging from Tumbler Ridge this evening represents a tragedy no community should ever have to face. Moments like this shake the very foundation of a town and leave families, friends, and neighbours searching for strength in the unimaginable. The AbbyPD… pic.twitter.com/4e88UBbdjT — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) February 11, 2026