Chilliwack RCMP Nap Robbery Suspect Minutes After Committing the Crime

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP arrested a man shortly after an armed robbery at a downtown gas station on the evening of February 6, 2026.

At approximately 10:46 p.m., Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a robbery in progress at a gas station on Young Road. A man allegedly entered the store, brandished a weapon, and took several items before fleeing the area on foot.

Members of the Chilliwack RCMP Frontline Section responded immediately and obtained a description of the suspect, including his clothing. With the assistance of the Integrated Police Dog Service, officers located a man matching the description a short distance away and safely arrested him.

Byron Roberts, age 41, was held in custody and appeared in court on February 7, 2026. He has been charged with one count of robbery and remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

No one was injured during this incident, and only a small number of low‑value items were taken. The quick and effective actions of responding frontline officers, with the support of the Integrated Police Dog Service, ensured the situation was resolved safely and without further risk to the public.