Chilliwack Hospital Foundation Invests $750,000 into Local Patient Care in 2025

Chilliwack (Chilliwack Hospital Foundation) – The Chilliwack Hospital Foundation is reflecting on the year 2025 with gratitude and pride after investing $750,000 directly into Chilliwack General Hospital, strengthening patient care and equipping frontline healthcare teams with critical medical equipment.

Critical Equipment Funding Patient Care

Donor contributions funded essential equipment now in active use at Chilliwack General Hospital, including:

● Ventilators

● Patient WanderGuard System

● Operating Room Tables

● CO2 Transcutaneous Monitor

● Hysteroscope

● Bladder Scanners

● 4K Operating Room Monitors

● Blanket Warmers and Warming Cabinet

● Ultrasound Machine

● Sinus Navigation System

● Breast Seed Probe

These investments support safer procedures, faster diagnosis, improved comfort, and lifesaving care.

A Community-Driven Year of Giving

The Foundation’s success was made possible through strong community engagement and fundraising initiatives, including:

● Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign

● Sip & Support Donor Appreciation Event

● An Evening of Granting Wishes Gala Fundraiser

● Gift of Giving Campaign

Local businesses, volunteers, and partners played a vital role throughout the year. Bannister Auto Group Chilliwack alone raised $101,200, donating $100 from every vehicle sold.

Looking Ahead: Supporting Mothers and Babies

As the Foundation enters the new year, focus turns toward fundraising for a dedicated Maternity Clinic at Chilliwack General Hospital, in partnership with McDonald’s. Fundraising will continue through the spring to support this important initiative.