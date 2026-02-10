2026 Dine Chilliwack – February 17 to March 1

Chilliwack— Tourism Ch’illiwackwill spotlight the unique tales and artisan tastes of its culinary community by teaming with local bars, restaurants and breweries for Dine Chilliwack, a promotion that offers two-for-one deals, prix-fixe menus, foodie events and more from February 17th through March 1st in the Fraser Valley hotspot.

This two-week celebration gives locals and visitors alike a chance to explore Chilliwack’s vibrant culinary community and support local businesses while sampling the many flavours and unique fare that can be found throughout the region.

Highlights include an inaugural Soup du Jour Catering Competition that takes place Sunday, Feb. 22nd from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Grand Hall (#201-45939 Thunderbird Lane) that will showcase an array of local caterers and their best soups vying for the title of people’s choice as decided by votes from attendees. Tickets to the event are available here for two timeframes (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.) for $35 per person while supplies last, with confirmed participants that include Fresh Impressions Catering Inc., Wild Forager Catering, Gunthers Deli & Charcuterie, Roll N Coal BBQ Catering, PalaTable Catering & Eventsand Restaurant 62. Beverages will also be available for purchase during the event.

Featured Dine Chilliwack establishments will also be taking part in a Dine Chilliwack Passport rewards card that encourages locals and visitors alike to visit multiple participating restaurants during the campaign. Guests can obtain a sticker at local restaurants during the two-week campaign to receive reward vouchers that include a free drink for three stickers collected and a free appetizer for six stickers collected that can be redeemed from March 2nd to May 1st (after the campaign concludes).

