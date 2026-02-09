Skip to content

Provincial Homeless Encampment Action Response Teams (HEART) and Programs Include Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Cheam First Nation

Home
Homeless
Housing
Provincial Homeless Encampment Action Response Teams (HEART) and Programs Include Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Cheam First Nation

Victoria/Fraser Valley – From BC Housing: New housing options for people at risk of or experiencing homelessness will soon be available as the Province partners with seven additional communities through B.C.’s encampment-response initiatives.

There are now 15 local governments partnering with the Province to put in place the Homeless Encampment Action Response Teams (HEART) and the Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing (HEARTH) programs.

Phase 1 communities include Abbotsford, Campbell River, Chilliwack and Cheam First Nation (HEARTH only), Duncan (HEARTH only), Kamloops, Kelowna, Nanaimo, Prince George, Victoria and Vancouver. Specific locations were not reveled.

Phase 2 communities include Cranbrook, New Westminster, Powell River, Smithers and Squamish.

FYI: https://ow.ly/jp3O50Yc1Qi

2026 BC Housing Homeless Encampment Action Response Teams (HEART) and the Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing (HEARTH) programs. Abbotsford Chilliwack and Cheam First Nation

Share This:

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

On Key

Related Posts