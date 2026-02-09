Provincial Homeless Encampment Action Response Teams (HEART) and Programs Include Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Cheam First Nation

Victoria/Fraser Valley – From BC Housing: New housing options for people at risk of or experiencing homelessness will soon be available as the Province partners with seven additional communities through B.C.’s encampment-response initiatives.



There are now 15 local governments partnering with the Province to put in place the Homeless Encampment Action Response Teams (HEART) and the Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing (HEARTH) programs.



Phase 1 communities include Abbotsford, Campbell River, Chilliwack and Cheam First Nation (HEARTH only), Duncan (HEARTH only), Kamloops, Kelowna, Nanaimo, Prince George, Victoria and Vancouver. Specific locations were not reveled.



Phase 2 communities include Cranbrook, New Westminster, Powell River, Smithers and Squamish.

