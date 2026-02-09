Overnight Traffic Pattern Change for Highway 1 at Highway 11 Now Underway

Abbotsford – As part of work to widen Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley, drivers are advised to expect overnight traffic-pattern changes on Highway 1 at Highway 11 starting as early as Monday, Feb. 9.

The on-ramp from Highway 11 southbound to Highway 1 westbound will be closed just before midnight until 4:30 a.m., starting Monday, Feb. 9, until Thursday, Feb 19. Traffic will be diverted south. Drivers can anticipate a short detour to return to westbound travel, with minor delays.

These closures will allow for the safe clearing of trees. Some of the work is weather-dependent, so exact timing of the closures is subject to change.

On Highway 11, the speed limit will be reduced to 50 km/h. Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution, allow extra travel time, obey signs and traffic-control personnel, and watch for roadside workers.

The contract for the project was awarded for the Highway 11 Interchange Project in January – the FVN Story is here

Motorists should also be aware of intermittent lane closures at the following times, throughout the duration of construction:

* eastbound: from 9 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. (7 a.m. on weekends)

* westbound: from 8:30 p.m. (9 p.m. on weekends) until 4:30 a.m. (7 a.m. on weekends)

Patience from travellers is appreciated during these traffic-pattern changes that allow work to progress safely on this phase of widening Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley.

For the most current information, visit: https://DriveBC.ca