Colin James Blues Trio – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Tuesday May 26

Chilliwack (Rock.It Boy Entertainment) – Rock.It Boy Entertainment presents COLIN JAMES BLUES TRIO Tuesday, May 26 at the Hub International Theatre at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, 9201 Corbould Street, Chilliwack. Tickets are $59.50 (plus Facility Fee & Service Charges) at the Box Office. Charge by phone at 604-391-7469 or online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca.

TICKETS ON SALE Friday FEBRUARY 13

Six-time Juno Award Winner COLIN JAMES coming to a theatre near you Spring 2026!

From the prairies of Saskatchewan to the stages of the world, COLIN JAMES has shared his talent with some of the greatest and most influential musicians of all time. With 21 studio albums behind him, a six-time Juno award winning singer/songwriter, and multiple Maple Blues Award winner, Colin James has steadily established himself as one of Canada’s greatest musicians.

With a career spanning over three decades, Colin continues to sell out from coast to coast with his electrifying stage performances and superb guitar prowess.

Joining Colin on this latest tour, are two notable and accomplished sidemen, KENNY NEAL and CHRIS CADDELL, making for a great evening of entertainment. Get your tickets early to avoid disappointment as his last tour in 2024 SOLD OUT at every single venue it played.

For more about COLIN JAMES visit: colinjames.com.