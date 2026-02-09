Chilliwack RCMP Weekly Wrap – Week of February 2 – 8 – Pepper Spray Incident, Unsafe Dump Truck, Dine and Dash

Chilliwack – (Corporal Carmen Kiener – Media Relations Officer – Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment) – Chilliwack RCMP responded to a number of incidents in the community over the past week, including violent offences, property crime, and traffic enforcement. Here’s what kept officers busy:

Total calls for service: 802

Theft from Vehicle: 16

Assaults: 24

Impaired Drivers Removed from the Roadway: 8

Traffic Violation Tickets Issued: 94

Curfew Checks: 18

Officers from Chilliwack RCMP Traffic Services spent time in Yarrow conducting proactive enforcement with CVSE and removed an unsafe dump truck from the roadway. We also issued 30 violation tickets and sent nine vehicles for safety inspections.

Officers attended a local restaurant on Young Road following a report of a “dine and dash.” When officers arrived, they determined it was a robbery as an employee had been assaulted by the suspect after requesting payment. The suspect, who is known to police, was quickly identified and arrested the following day. The investigation continues.

We responded to a break and enter at a residence on Ashwell Road. The investigation determined that two male suspects entered the home through an unlocked window. The suspects were able to leave with various personal items. Fortunately, no one was home when this occurred. Police continue to investigate this incident. We want to remind the public to lock all doors and windows, even when away for short periods.

We responded to a report of four youth being pepper sprayed at the Leisure Centre by several other youth suspects. The suspects fled in a vehicle and the victims were treated for pepper spray decontamination by ambulance. The investigation continues to identify the suspects.

A concerned neighbour made a report of individuals breaking into a vehicle in a residential parking lot on Young Road. Officers responded in time to arrest one male suspect and ensure that all items taken were returned to the owner. Police determined that the vehicle was unlocked which serves as a friendly reminder to secure your vehicle when it is unattended.