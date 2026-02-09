BCHL Trade Deadline is on Tuesday, February 10 at 4PM

Burnaby/Fraser Valley – The BCHL Trade Deadline is on Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 4pm PST.
After that time, no transactions between teams will be permitted until the new league year on June 1.
Locally this affects Chilliwack and Vancouver.
Chilliwack (Rock.It Boy Entertainment) – Rock.It Boy Entertainment presents COLIN JAMES BLUES TRIO Tuesday, May 26 at the Hub International Theatre at the Chilliwack Cultural
Abbotsford (AbbyPD) – Between Friday at 5:00 p.m. and Monday at 6:00 a.m., AbbyPD frontline officers responded to 346 calls for service. Overall, it was
Mission – From Fraser Health – It has happened again at Mission Memorial. Temporary service interruption at Mission Memorial Hospital Due to physician staffing challenges,