BCHL Trade Deadline is on Tuesday, February 10 at 4PM

Burnaby/Fraser Valley – The BCHL Trade Deadline is on Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 4pm PST.

After that time, no transactions between teams will be permitted until the new league year on June 1.

Locally this affects Chilliwack and Vancouver.

