AbbyPD Weekend Wrap – February 6 to 9 – Bevan Avenue Stabbing, Sumas Way Bank Robbery

Abbotsford (AbbyPD) – Between Friday at 5:00 p.m. and Monday at 6:00 a.m., AbbyPD frontline officers responded to 346 calls for service.

Overall, it was a really busy weekend.

Friday Night

Friday night began with officers responding to a bank robbery in the 2100 block of Sumas Way. No one was injured, and the investigation is ongoing. Officers also attended a sudden death call within the community, which was determined to be non suspicious in nature. Traffic enforcement was a focus throughout the night, resulting in several impaired drivers being removed from the road.

Saturday

Saturday day shift was relatively routine, with no major incidents to report. A missing youth was located and safely returned home. Saturday evening, officers responded to a stabbing incident along Bevan Avenue. One man was transported to hospital with non life threatening injuries. The motive for the incident remains under investigation. Officers also spent the evening focused on traffic enforcement, removing several impaired drivers from the road. In one incident, an impaired driver crashed into the yard of a residential property.

Sunday

Sunday day shift was also routine, with no major incidents to report. During the day, Chief Watson met with community leaders to discuss the ongoing extortion crisis in British Columbia. Working collaboratively to address violent crime remains vital and is an approach AbbyPD integrates into its daily operations. Overnight on Sunday, additional impaired drivers were identified and removed from the road. Enforcement and compliance checks continued as part of Operation Community Shield.

Weekend Call Summary:

12 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports

10 – Assaults

8 – Missing Person Reports

4 – Break & Enters

19 – Thefts

12 – Collisions

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to: 17 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 60 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the weekend, 2 individuals were held in custody.