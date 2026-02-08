UFV Sports Weekend – Cascades basketball teams close out regular season with wins over UBCO,Tough Weekend for Volleyball

Fraser Valley/Kelowna – WBB: Schuurman clutch under pressure as Cascades close out regular season with comeback win

Miah Schuurman completed the comeback for the UFV Cascades, as she scored the final eight points for her team, and conference scoring leader Julia Tuchscherer added 27 points to secure the 66-65 win over the UBC Okanagan Heat on Saturday in Kelowna. The Cascades led for just 3.8 seconds during the course of the regular season finale as they came away with the victory.



The win sees UFV improve to 9-11 on the season, while UBCO falls to 10-10.

MBB: Hernandez scores 25 as Cascades finish regular season with win over Heat

Ismael Hernandez scored 25 points for the UFV Cascades on Saturday, as they claimed an 82-79 victory over the UBC Okanagan Heat on Saturday in Kelowna.



The win sees UFV end the season with a 13-7 record, while UBCO finishes at 3-17.

WVB: Cascades fall in three to Thunderbirds

The UFV Cascades women’s volleyball team was unable to avenge a Friday night loss, as they dropped a three-set decision to the U SPORTS No. 2 ranked UBC Thunderbirds on Saturday afternoo0n at the UFV Athletic Centre.

The loss drops UFV’s record this season to 9-9, while UBC improves to 15-3.

The Cascades will close out their regular season next week at home against the University of Manitoba Bisons. Matches are set for Friday and Saturday at the UFV Athletic Centre. Saturday’s match will also include a ceremony celebrating a number of graduating senior players from UFV.

MVB: Cascades fall to Thunderbirds

The UFV Cascades fell in three sets (17-25, 15-25, 20-25) to the U SPORTS No. 1 ranked UBC Thunderbirds for the second consecutive game on Saturday at the UFV Athletic Centre.

The result sees UFV fall to 0-18 on the year, while UBC improves to 17-1.

