FVRD Emergency Operations (EOC) Has Transitioned into a Recovery Stage from Earlier Flooding

FVRD: EOC Update February 6, 2026: The EOC has transitioned into a recovery stage.

FVRD residents who were affected by overland flooding that occurred from December 10 – 19, 2025, are welcome to start their Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) applications now. The deadline for submission is April 13, 2026.

The DFA is a provincial program available to assist with recovery from uninsurable losses caused by a disaster that has resulted in extensive or widespread damage.

The FVRD is here to assist where it can. Available from the FVRD website, the Flood Recovery Information Package is an important tool to assist you with navigating your DFA application, clean-up information, and mental health resources. Additionally, people are invited to contact FVRD staff for support with their DFA applications by calling 778-704-0400 or by email at disaster.recovery@fvrd.ca

Visit the fvrd.ca/eoc