Delta Irrigation and West Coast Robotics Partner to Deliver Integrated Irrigation, Automation & Smart Farm Solutions Across Western Canada

Chilliwack/Agassiz – Delta Irrigation (Delta), a subsidiary of Delta Water Products, and West Coast Robotics (WCR) announced a strategic partnership focusing on delivering fully integrated, design-driven solutions for growers and dairy farmers across Western Canada. By aligning expertise in irrigation, water management, farm automation and robotics, the partnership brings a highly collaborative approach to farm infrastructure -designing the right solution from the field to the barn.

For producers, this means better coordination between field and barn systems, clearer decision-making, and solutions designed to improve labour efficiency, water use, and long-term farm performance.

“By combining West Coast Robotics’ automation expertise with Delta Water Products’ deep knowledge of irrigation, water infrastructure, and its trusted distribution network, we can deliver the right solution for every producer. This collaboration is the first step toward a fully integrated, data-driven system connecting the field to the barn.” – Brian Rodenburg, West Coast Robotics, CEO.

ABOUT : West Coast Robotics: Established in 2007, West Coast Robotics Ltd. provides advanced dairy automation technology, including Lely Group robotic equipment and 360 RAIN irrigation systems.

Delta Water Products: Founded in 1978, Delta Water Products is a leading provider of agricultural irrigation, pump, motor, and infrastructure solutions across Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest.