One Week Closure – Starting Friday, February 6, of the (Old) Pattullo Bridge and (New) stal̕əw̓asəm (Riverview) Bridge

New Westminster/Surrey – Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 6, there will be an approximately one-week closure of the Pattullo Bridge and stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge for crews to complete the connections to the roadways on either side of the new bridge.

For more information, please read the full notification.

If you have any questions about this work, please email info@fcgp.ca or call the 24/7 construction information phone line: 1-844-815-6149.

New Westminster hours of work: Monday to Friday between 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday between 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.