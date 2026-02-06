Skip to content

FVRD Want Public Input on Issuance of Two Commercial Gravel Permits for Stave Lake and Sylvester Road

FVRD Want Public Input on Issuance of Two Commercial Gravel Permits for Stave Lake and Sylvester Road

FVRD/Mission – If you reside in Electoral Area F and G: The Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) would like your input on the issuance of two Commercial Gravel Permits for Stave Lake and Sylvester Road quarries located at 13361 Stave Lake Road and 10200 Sylvester Road, Electoral Area F.

Comments on this Facebook post are not part of the official public record. To learn more about Commercial Gravel Permits in the FVRD and to provide your input, please visit: https://haveyoursay.fvrd.ca/commercial-gravel-permits

2026 FVRD Gravel Quarry Feb – Website

