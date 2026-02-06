Skip to content

2026 UFV Open House – Chilliwack Campus – Thursday February 26

Chilliwack – The 2026 UFV Open House at the Chilliwack Campus, will be from 4 to 7 PM on Thursday February 26.

Explore career pathways in Trades and Technology, Health Sciences, and Agriculture at UFV’s Chilliwack campus. Whether you’re focused on a specific career path or exploring your options, the UFV Chilliwack Open House offers hands-on experiences, live demonstrations, and opportunities to connect with UFV faculty and recruiters. Join us to:

  • Speak directly with faculty about programs and career pathways
  • Connect with staff to learn about student support services that you can rely on as a UFV student
  • Chat with current students for first-hand experiences studying at the Chilliwack campus
  • Take campus tours of our labs, kitchens, shops, greenhouses, and outdoor learning spaces
  • Watch live demonstrations and participate in hands-on activities
  • Meet with UFV’s student recruitment team to ask questions about any UFV program
  • Discover short-term programs and micro-courses for adult learners looking to change careers, upskill, or re-enter the workforce

