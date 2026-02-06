2026 UFV Open House – Chilliwack Campus – Thursday February 26

Chilliwack – The 2026 UFV Open House at the Chilliwack Campus, will be from 4 to 7 PM on Thursday February 26.

Explore career pathways in Trades and Technology, Health Sciences, and Agriculture at UFV’s Chilliwack campus. Whether you’re focused on a specific career path or exploring your options, the UFV Chilliwack Open House offers hands-on experiences, live demonstrations, and opportunities to connect with UFV faculty and recruiters. Join us to: