2026 UFV Open House – Chilliwack Campus – Thursday February 26

Chilliwack – The 2026 UFV Open House at the Chilliwack Campus, will be from 4 to 7 PM on Thursday February 26.
Explore career pathways in Trades and Technology, Health Sciences, and Agriculture at UFV’s Chilliwack campus. Whether you’re focused on a specific career path or exploring your options, the UFV Chilliwack Open House offers hands-on experiences, live demonstrations, and opportunities to connect with UFV faculty and recruiters. Join us to:
- Speak directly with faculty about programs and career pathways
- Connect with staff to learn about student support services that you can rely on as a UFV student
- Chat with current students for first-hand experiences studying at the Chilliwack campus
- Take campus tours of our labs, kitchens, shops, greenhouses, and outdoor learning spaces
- Watch live demonstrations and participate in hands-on activities
- Meet with UFV’s student recruitment team to ask questions about any UFV program
- Discover short-term programs and micro-courses for adult learners looking to change careers, upskill, or re-enter the workforce
- 1-604-504-7441 ext. 4088
- futurestudents@ufv.ca