POLITICAL OPINION – NDP Fire Volley at Conservative Candidate Banman, Day After Announcing Leadership Run

Fraser Valley – In a media statement from the BC NDP and just one day after Abbotsford – South MLA Bruce Banman announced he would run for the BC Conservative Leadership on May 30 (quoting Sunita Dhir (MLA): NDP MLA for Vancouver-Langara) :

Bruce Banman’s record of support for the illegal convoy, climate change denial, and anti-choice views shows he would push an extreme conservative agenda on British Columbians.

Banman’s decision to leave the B.C. Liberals and become the second B.C. Conservative MLA was based on his support for the convoy that spread dangerous conspiracy theories.

“David Eby’s NDP anti trucker convoy vote was a pivotal moment for me,” Banman wrote. “Kevin Falcon and the BC liberal/United told me either vote in favour or to leave the Legislature. So I left.”

In 2025, convoy organizers were found guilty for their role in the illegal protests.

Banman has pushed a number of views that are out of step with most British Columbians.

As the former Emergency Response and Climate Readiness critic, Banman said he needs “more information” to know if climate change is real.

On Mother’s Day, just a day before an anti-abortion demonstration, Banman declared in the legislature that motherhood begins “from the moment of conception,” common rhetoric for anti-abortion activists.



When Banman was Mayor of Abbotsford, city staff dumped chicken manure on a homeless camp. Like other leadership candidates, Banman is promising to cancel changes at ICBC that resulted in a $500 rate reduction followed by rate freezes for seven consecutive years.

Sunita Dhir, B.C. NDP MLA for Vancouver-Langara: “Bruce Banman’s past comments on abortion, climate change and support for the anti-vaccine ‘freedom’ convoy shows he’d let wild conspiracies drive a dangerous far-right policy agenda. He’s deeply out of touch with the values and priorities of everyday British Columbians.”