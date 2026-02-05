Grand Chief Steven Point Appointed to BC First Nations Justice Council

Okanagan syilx Homelands, Westbank BC: The BC First Nations Justice Council (BCFNJC) is honoured to share that Xwĕ lī qwĕl tĕl, Grand Chief Steven Point has been appointed as a member of Council.

Point is a former Lt Governor of BC and the father of Chilliwack Cultus Laker MLA Áʼa꞉líya Warbus.

Point was appointed to serve a three-year term by the First Nations Leadership Council, which is comprised of the BC Assembly of First Nations, the First Nations Summit,and the Union of BC Indian Chiefs.

As a lawyer and provincial court judge, the first Indigenous lieutenant-governor of British Columbia, and former Chief of Skowkale First Nation, among his numerous other roles, the honourable Steven Point leads an esteemed career, deeply committed to community leadership and Indigenous justice.

History:

About Grand Chief Steven Point

The honourable Grand Chief Steven Point (Xwĕ lī qwĕl tĕl) is a lawyer, provincial court

judge, and a leader of Skowkale First Nation, who leads an esteemed career deeply

committed to community leadership and Indigenous justice.

Grand Chief Point has practiced Indigenous law and criminal law in B.C. for over 40

years and was the first Indigenous lieutenant-governor of British Columbia; a

position he held for five years.

Prior to that, he served as Chief of Sq’ewqéyl First Nation, and as Grand Chief of Stó:lō

Tribal Council. He has been Chair of UBC’s Indigenous Advisory Committee,

Chancellor of UBC, and was Chief Commissioner of the BC Treaty Commission,

among numerous other roles.

Grand Chief Point has received: the Order of Canada; the Order of British Columbia;

and both the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee and Diamond Jubilee medals. He

has received Honorary Doctorates of Laws from the University of the Fraser Valley,

University of Victoria, University of British Columbia, and Capilano University.

Grand Chief Point brings an unwavering commitment to Indigenous justice, and a

breadth of knowledge on both the B.C. justice system and First Nation legal orders,

to BCFNJC.