Chiefs Honouring First Responders – 2026 Matthew Hutchinson Award Winners – Saturday February 7

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs are proud to present the annual Matthew Hutchinson Memorial Awards Saturday February 7 as part of First Responders Night at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

Matthew Hutchinson, a volunteer firefighter and former Chilliwack Chief, tragically passed away in 2016. Since then, the Chiefs have honoured his legacy of service, compassion, and community leadership by partnering with local first responder organizations to recognize individuals who exemplify excellence in their field and a deep commitment to serving others.

Each award recipient is nominated by their peers for outstanding professional achievement and exceptional community involvement. This season’s recipients represent a wide range of agencies that work tirelessly to keep the Chilliwack community safe and supported.

Captain Mark Collins – Chilliwack Fire Department

Retired Chilliwack Fire Captain Mark Collins began his fire service career in 1979 as a Paid-On-Call firefighter, serving at Yarrow Hall 3, Township of Chilliwack Hall 1, and CFB Chilliwack before being hired full-time in 1987. Over an extraordinary 40-year career, Captain Collins rose through the ranks to Lieutenant and Captain, retiring in 2020.

Named the 2014 CFD Firefighter of the Year, Collins is known for his energy, passion, leadership, and generosity. Beyond the firehall, he served for many years as a Director of the Chilliwack Firefighters Charitable Society and continues to volunteer his time in support of the community. His lasting impact embodies the true spirit of service.

Cpl. Lucian Mares – Chilliwack RCMP

Since joining the RCMP in 2016 and being posted to the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment, Cpl. Lucian Mares has demonstrated unwavering dedication to community safety and engagement. His service includes time on General Duty, General Investigative Services, and the Seasonal Policing Team, where he consistently sought opportunities to make a meaningful difference beyond investigations.

In 2022, Cpl. Mares joined the Community Response Team, where his leadership in crime reduction and community-focused initiatives led to his promotion to Corporal in 2024. He regularly engages with residents through foot and bicycle patrols and community events, while also collaborating with outreach agencies and the City of Chilliwack to improve safety and accessibility. His work in the downtown core has helped connect vulnerable individuals with housing and essential services.

Beyond policing, Cpl. Mares volunteers at a local school, serving as a role model for students. His compassion, innovation, and commitment make him a deserving recipient of this honour.

Kyle Klassen – Chilliwack Search and Rescue

Kyle Klassen has been an active member of Chilliwack Search and Rescue since April 2016. Over the past decade, he has served as a Search and Rescue Manager, led teams in the field, and supported complex operations including ground search, swiftwater rescue, rope rescue, and long-line rescue.

Now serving as CSAR’s President, Kyle continues to work closely with members both operationally and through committee leadership, making him a vital contributor to public safety in the region.

Correctional Officer Chereen Streng – Corrections British Columbia

Officer Chereen Streng has served with BC Corrections for nearly four years at Xàws Schó:lha Correctional Centre. She is deeply committed to community safety while supporting residents in their successful reintegration.

A key member of the program’s team, Officer Streng contributes innovative ideas for rehabilitation, supports staff training and development, and plays an active role on the staff wellness committee. Known for her humility, respect, and exceptional work ethic, she is highly regarded by her peers and is a valued member of her organization.

Ian Tait – Ambulance Paramedics of British Columbia

Ian Tait is a Paramedic Supervisor and Unit Chief serving the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, and a licensed Advanced Care Paramedic. With more than 25 years of service, much of it in Chilliwack, Ian is a passionate advocate for the paramedic profession and volunteers countless hours with charitable initiatives.

As the Communications and Social Media Director for Ambulance Paramedics of BC, Ian also plays a key role in public engagement. In 2021, following the Agassiz landslides caused by atmospheric rivers, he responded on his days off to assist in one of the largest air rescue operations in Canadian history.

Ian is a proud father of two and a dedicated member of the Chilliwack community.

Kaitlin Marochi – Chilliwack General Hospital

Kaitlin Marochi is a Speech-Language Pathologist and Acting Clinical Practice Lead at Chilliwack General Hospital. She exemplifies excellence in patient-centred care, leadership, and clinical innovation.

Katie consistently collaborates with interdisciplinary teams, supports program development, and leads quality improvement initiatives. Despite limited SLP resources in the Fraser Valley, she routinely goes above and beyond, including travelling to secondary sites before her regular shifts to ensure patients receive timely care.

Most recently, she led the introduction of modified barium swallow studies at CGH following the installation of a new fluoroscopy suite, significantly improving access to critical diagnostic services for the community. Her compassion and dedication have had a profound impact on patients and colleagues alike.

Francis Seabrook – Correctional Service of Canada

Francis Seabrook has served with the Correctional Service of Canada since 2002 and is currently a Correctional Manager at Mountain Institution in Agassiz, overseeing operations at a facility housing more than 400 federally incarcerated inmates.

Beyond his professional responsibilities, Francis is deeply involved in community service through the Chilliwack Dogwood Monarch Lions Club. As an honorary member, “Lion Francis” volunteers hundreds of hours annually supporting their weekly online bingo broadcasts, a signature fundraising initiative that has generated millions of dollars for community causes.