Charges Laid for Six Men in Major Chilliwack Drug Bust – Investigation was 2023 through 2024

Chilliwack – Charges have been laid against six men in relation to a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking investigation spearheaded by the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section between July 2023 and April 2024.

On January 8, 2026, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada approved multiple charges against six men as a result of this investigation:

Preston Lahmer, age 35, has been charged with:

14 counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Sec. 5 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Two counts of Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm – Sec. 95(a) of the Criminal Code;

Two counts of Possession of a non-restricted firearm without a license – Sec. 91(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

John Graeme McGinty, age 35, has been charged with:

13 counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Sec. 5 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Two counts of Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm – Sec. 95(a) of the Criminal Code;

Two counts of Possession of a non-restricted firearm without a license – Sec. 91(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

Mike Vendouris, age 41, has been charged with nine counts of Trafficking Cocaine – Sec. 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Ricky Bastiampillai, age 40, has been charged with 10 counts of Trafficking Cocaine – Sec. 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Jacob Fleming, age 22, has been charged with five counts of Trafficking Cocaine – Sec. 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Caiden Phillips, age 22, has been charged with two counts of Trafficking Cocaine – Sec. 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

These charges are a result of a coordinated investigation that began in July 2023 and resulted in numerous arrests, the seizure of large quantities of illicit substances, Canadian currency, and numerous vehicles in April 2024. The Chilliwack RCMP would like to thank the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for their dedication and hard work on this complex investigation.