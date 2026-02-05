Careless Smoking Creates Fire at Chilliwack River Road Residence

Chilliwack – Around 830 Thursday (Feb 5) morning the Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to investigate visible smoke around a single-family residential structure in the 7000 block of Chilliwack River Rd. Firefighters responded from Halls 1 & 4 and on arrival, reported smoke venting from a small window on the side of the house, and immediately upgraded the call to a structure fire and second alarm.

Initial arriving crews quickly began an offensive fire attack while securing a water supply to bring the fire under control. Firefighters effectively contained and extinguished the fire, confining it to the room of origin, which suffered significant fire and water damage.

A primary search confirmed that all occupants had safely evacuated the building. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.



This fire appears to be accidental and caused by smoking materials. Chilliwack Fire Dept. wants to remind the public to ensure smoking materials are fully extinguished in an approved container.