Canucks Sports & Entertainment And The City Of Abbotsford Agree To Five-year Facility Extension At Rogers Forum

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Canucks) – Canucks Sports & Entertainment (CSE) is pleased to announce a five-year extension of its facility agreement with the City of Abbotsford, providing a home for the Abbotsford Canucks through 2031.

Formerly known as the Abbotsford Entertainment & Sports Centre, the renewed agreement reflects the ongoing partnership between the City of Abbotsford and Canucks Sports & Entertainment with a shared focus on elevating live events while maintaining a strong connection to the community it serves.

“The past five years at Rogers Forum have been outstanding, and we are excited to build on that momentum over the next five years through this extension,” said Jim Kozak, COO of Rogers Forum and Alternate Governor of the Abbotsford Canucks. “From incredible live events to thrilling hockey games, the atmosphere inside the building has been electric. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the fans and supporters who comprise this passionate community. We are grateful to continue calling Rogers Forum home and look forward to creating even more unforgettable memories with our fans in Abbotsford and across the Fraser Valley.”

As a premier destination for live entertainment in the Fraser Valley, Rogers Forum brings exceptional events to the region and creates unforgettable experiences that unite the community year-round. From concerts and shows to major sporting events, a diverse lineup of programming offers something for everyone.

Since their inception in 2021, the Abbotsford Canucks have proudly called Rogers Forum home, with the franchise quickly becoming a cornerstone of the local sports landscape. Recently celebrating the anniversary of their fifth season in the city, the team’s growth has been fueled by a passionate and loyal fan base whose energy fills the venue on game days. That support played a vital role in the Abbotsford Canucks capturing their first-ever Calder Cup during the 2024.25 season, an achievement made possible by the unwavering commitment of their fans.

Community impact has also been a hallmark of Rogers Forum, with more than $5.6 million raised for local causes through the Canucks for Kids Fund’s 50/50 program over the past five years. Made possible by the incredible support of fans, these contributions have helped fund vital programs and strengthen the community, leaving a lasting impact across the Fraser Valley.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is proud to continue building on the legacy of Rogers Forum as a place where live events and community come together in a city that means so much to the organization and its fans.

“The City of Abbotsford’s partnership with Canucks Sports & Entertainment has been incredibly positive, bringing people together, building community and providing exceptional fan experiences, and we are thrilled to be extending this relationship for another five years,” said Ross Siemens, Mayor of Abbotsford. “We are proud to have the Abbotsford Canucks continue to call our city and Rogers Forum home and we look forward to welcoming even more live events and unforgettable experiences to our community.”

