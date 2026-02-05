Bidding Open for Curling Canada’s 2027-28 Championships

Orleans/Ottawa Ontario – Canadian cities seeking national exposure and an economic boost can now submit bids to host Curling Canada’s 2027–28 events.



Curling Canada is seeking host communities for the 2028 Tournament of Hearts, the 2028 Brier, and the 2028 World Women’s Curling Championship, along with other national championships.

NOTE: FVN reached out to the Abbotsford/Rogers Forum and Chilliwack Coliseum. Barry Douglas with the Coliseum and Chilliwack Chiefs said they are aware of the call out but no word if that will be followed up.



Cities chosen to host Curling Canada events benefit from increased economic impact, national tourism exposure, and contribute to the lasting legacy of curling in Canada.



Hosting the Brier can generate a local economic impact of $10–20 million, while the Tournament of Hearts can bring in $6–10 million. Both events occur outside peak travel seasons, offering a significant boost during traditionally quieter periods for tourism.



Hosts also receive more than 72 hours of national coverage on TSN/RDS, Curling Canada’s official broadcast partner, as well as exposure through other media outlets, including traditional, digital, and broadcast platforms.



Other events available for bidding include:

2027 Canadian Mixed Curling Championship

2027 Canadian Club Curling Championship

2027 Canadian Senior Curling Championships

2028 Canadian U-18 Curling Championships

2028 Canadian U SPORTS/CCAA Curling Championships

2028 Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship

2028 Canadian U-20 Curling Championships

Interested host cities must submit their application packages by May 31, 2026.



Direct all questions about the process to tanya.colburne@curling.ca by April 30, 2026.



Winning cities will be notified confidentially by Sept. 30, 2026, with a public announcement to follow later in the fall.



For more information on the bidding process and how to apply, click here.



Curling Canada events deliver best-in-class experiences and execution, positioning Canada as a global leader in curling and leaving host communities with economic and sporting legacies.