74 Year Old Man Dies in Fatal collision in Mission – RCMP Asking for Video and Witnesses

Mission – A 74 year old man died as the result of a collision that happened on Lougheed Highway in Mission Thursday (Feb 5) morning.

First responders were called to the intersection of Lougheed Highway and the Cedar Valley Connector at 11:30 am today, for a multi-vehicle collision. Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find 6 damaged vehicles, including a BC Transit bus. After speaking with witnesses and viewing dashcam footage, police believe that a red GMC Sierra pickup truck had been travelling eastbound in the right lane of Lougheed Highway, when the driver suddenly drove down the middle of the right and left lanes of traffic, which were stopped before the intersection. As it drove down the middle of the lanes, the GMC Sierra struck several of the stopped vehicles, and eventually passed through the intersection and collided with a utility pole on the other side. Sadly, the driver of the GMC Sierra passed away a short time after the collision. One other driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was seriously injured, and there were no injuries reported aboard the BC Transit bus.

Mission RCMP, the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, and the BC Coroner Service are investigating. At this time, it is unknown what caused the collision, and investigators will be looking into whether any sort of medical condition may have led to the erratic driving of the GMC Sierra. Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident, or of a red GMC Sierra travelling eastbound on Lougheed Highway shortly before 11:30 am today is asked to contact Mission RCMP, at 604-826-7161, file 2026-1586.