United Way BC Celebrates 211 Day – Focus on Mental Health, Financial and Housing Challenges

Burnaby – United Way British Columbia joins communities across North America in celebrating 211 Day on February 11, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the essential role 211 plays in helping people navigate life’s challenges.

211 British Columbia is a free, confidential service connecting individuals to essential resources like food banks, mental health support, financial assistance, and legal resources.

“211 is not just about answering calls — it’s about connecting people to the help they need,” says Kevin Cao, Contact Centre Manager, United Way British Columbia. “In recent months, we’ve averaged nearly three referrals per caller, up from previous years. This growth shows that needs are becoming more complex, and 211 is stepping up to meet them.”

Top Needs in British Columbia

Housing and homelessness remain the top reasons people contacted 211 in 2025, followed by income & financial assistance, then mental health.

211 data provides valuable insights that can help inform program and policy decisions, ensuring that social support resources are directed where they’re needed most.

How to Access 211

In British Columbia, dialing or texting 2-1-1 or accessing live chat at bc.211.ca connects individuals to a trained Resource Navigator in over 240 languages, Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (excluding statutory holidays).

You can also search our online database 24/7 at bc.211.ca to find services and supports across the province.

To learn more about 211 British Columbia, visit: bc.211.ca.